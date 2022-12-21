Homemarket newsstocks news

Lupin shares surge following USFDA approval on Brivaracetam tablets ANDA

Lupin shares surge following USFDA approval on Brivaracetam tablets ANDA

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 21, 2022 1:56:05 PM IST (Published)

Lupin’s product will be manufactured at the company’s facility in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Coach Soch | UK FTA: Brain drain is a worry as India push for easy visa for the skilled

IST5 Min(s) Read

Nestle hopes worst of inflation is over but finds spelling out 2023 outlook difficult

IST2 Min(s) Read

Union territories top India's Social Progress Index 2022 list but Jharkhand and Bihar have a long way to go

IST4 Min(s) Read

30-by-30: What is a COP15 'peace pact' and why are some regions objecting to it

IST7 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Here is why shares of DLF are on the radar

Next Article

Major exits and stake sales make 2022 a year of mega block deals