Lupin shares rise after regulators give no observations for Pithampur, Pharmacovigilance inspection

Shares of global pharmaceutical major Lupin Ltd. rose more than 3 percent on Monday after the company announced that the inspection carried out by the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (UKMHRA) at its Pithampur facilities in Madhya Pradesh was successful.

The UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency conducted the inspection from March 20 to March 24, 2023.

The Pithampur facilities produce a combination of oral solid, inhalation, dermatology, high potent, and oral contraceptive products. The company stated that this is an important facility and that maintaining the highest standards of quality and compliance is a must.

Lupin on Monday also announced that it has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), Valbenazine Capsules, 40 mg, 60 mg, and 80 mg, to market a generic equivalent of Ingrezza Capsules, 40 mg, 60 mg, and 80 mg, of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

According to IQVIA data, Valbenazine Capsules had estimated annual sales of $1,235 million in the US market in the 12 months that ended in December 2022.

Lupin last week stated that the USFDA has completed a Post-marketing Adverse Drug Experience (PADE) inspection of its operations. The inspection closed with no observations.

The inspection was conducted at Lupin’s Mumbai-based global pharmacovigilance group from March 20 to March 24. The inspection included comprehensive scrutiny of practices and procedures for reporting adverse events of Lupin’s marketed products worldwide.

Lupin develops and commercialises a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in the US, India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

The company enjoys a leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has a significant presence in the anti-infective, gastrointestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS), and women’s health areas.