Lupin, Torrent Pharma, Marico among ICICI Direct's top quant picks
Updated : September 06, 2019 01:37 PM IST
ICICI Direct recommends buy on Lupin in the range of Rs 750-765 and the 3-month target price is set at Rs 870 while the stop loss is placed at Rs 690.
Torrent Pharma's target price is set at Rs 1,930 and the stop loss is placed at Rs 1,490.
Marico's target price is Rs 445 and stop loss at Rs 342.
