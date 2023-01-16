Lupin gets tentative approval from USFDA for generic equivalent of HIV treatment drug

The approval has been received from the US health regulator for the purpose of marketing a generic equivalent of Juluca Tablets, 50 mg/25 mg of the ViiV Healthcare.

Global pharma major Lupin Ltd. on Monday announced that it received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Dolutegravir and Rilpivirine Tablets.

The pharmaceutical company has been awarded tentative approval for the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Dolutegravir and Rilpivirine Tablets in the dosages 50 mg/25 mg.

The approval has been received from the US health regulator for the purpose of marketing a generic equivalent of Juluca Tablets, 50 mg/25 mg of the pharmaceutical company ViiV Healthcare, which specialises in therapies for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus infections.

Juluca Tablets are used for the treatment of HIV infection in adults. The drug controls the infection and helps to decrease the virus in the body.

As per IQVIA data for the 12-month period ending in September 2022, Dolutegravir and Rilpivirine Tablets, 50 mg/25 mg, garnered estimated annual sales of $666 million in the US.

Last week, Lupin received approval from the Spanish Health Ministry for the reimbursement of NaMuscla (mexiletine) for the symptomatic treatment of myotonia in adults with non-dystrophic myotonic disorders.

NaMuscla is the first and only licensed product for the symptomatic treatment of non-dystrophic myotonic (NDM) disorder in Europe and will be commercialised by Lupin’s partner Exeltis in Spain.

Earlier this month, the pharma major also received USFDA approval for fesoterodine fumarate extended-release tablets, which are used to treat bladder problems.

Shares of Lupin Ltd. ended 0.42 percent lower at Rs 752.55 on Monday.