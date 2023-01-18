English
Lupin Launches new combination drug for adult patients with heart failure conditions
Jan 18, 2023 7:27:07 PM IST

The tablets will be used in the treatment of adult patients with chronic mild to moderate heart failure conditions.

Global pharma major Lupin Ltd. on Wednesday announced the launch of a new combination drug of Sacubitril and Valsartan for the treatment of adult patients with heart failure conditions on Wednesday.
The drug has been launched in India under two brand names, Valentas and Arnipin.
The Valentas and Arnipin tablets are available in 200 mg, 100 mg, and 50 mg dosages. The tablets will be used in the treatment of adult patients with chronic mild to moderate heart failure conditions.
Heart failure remains among the most prevalent causes of death in Indian patients suffering from chronic heart failure. The estimated prevalence of the disease ranges from 1.3 to 4.6 million in the country.
The pattern of heart failure in India is considered to be different from the rest of the world due to factors like the average age of Indian patients with the issue being 10 years younger than the global average, the high prevalence of hypertension and diabetes, and the limited adoption of guideline-directed medical therapy.
The combination drug Valentas and Arnipin tablets aim to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death and repeated hospitalisation due to heart failure conditions among adult patients.
Earlier this week, Lupin received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Dolutegravir and Rilpivirine Tablets, which are used in the treatment of HIV infection in adults.
Shares of Lupin ended 1.85 percent higher at Rs 767 per piece on Wednesday.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
