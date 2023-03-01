Lupin Diagnostics launches new regional reference laboratory in Hyderabad

Lupin Diagnostics runs a total of more than 380 LupiMitra collection centres across India, in addition to 23 laboratories and over 1200 pick-up points.

Global pharmaceutical major Lupin Ltd. on Wednesday announced the launch of a new Regional Reference Laboratory in Hyderabad, Telangana, expanding its presence in South India.

The company looks to strengthen as well as build its presence in the southern states with the new regional reference laboratory adding to Lupin Diagnostics’ already well-established series of centres and labs across the country.

Lupin Diagnostics runs a total of more than 380 LupiMitra collection centres across India, in addition to 23 laboratories and over 1200 pick-up points.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Lupin operates 15 manufacturing sites along with 7 research centres.

By launching the new reference laboratory in Hyderabad, Lupin Diagnostics looks to provide reliable as well as high-quality diagnostic services to not just patients but also consumers across the southern cities close to Hyderabad.

Lupin Diagnostics offers live home collection booking as well as tracking, along with temperature-controlled sample movement enabled by GPS, free home collection, trend report analysis, and the provision of smart reports, among others. The diagnostic services cater to the needs of doctors, patients, and consumers.

Last week Lupin launched Lurasidone Hydrochloride Tablets, a generic equivalent of the Latuda Tablets, in the United States. Latuda Tablets are used in the treatment of mental disorders like bipolar disorder and schizophrenia in children and adults.

Shares of Lupin Ltd are trading 0.11 percent higher at Rs 660.