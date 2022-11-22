Lupin inks MoU with Rajasthan Government to strengthen healthcare system

Rajasthan's Alwar district is among the most affected districts within the state in terms of respiratory diseases.

Lupin Human Welfare and Research Foundation (LHWRF), the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Lupin Ltd. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Rajasthan.

The objective of the MoU is to prevent cardiovascular disease (CVD) and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in the Alwar district of the state, which is also among the most affected districts within the state, in terms of respiratory diseases.

Under the MoU, LHWRF in association with Rajasthan’s Department of Health and Family Welfare will work to strengthen the healthcare system and addressing the prevalence of CVD and COPD for better outcomes.

The collaboration will work towards serving the local communities in Alwar through preventive, curative and support-based solutions focused on curing the diseases in the short term and reducing their prevalence in the long term. The program is planned to be rolled out in a phase-wise manner.

Every year, over five million people die in India owing to non-communicable diseases (NCDs) as NCDs account for 60 percent of total death rate in the country. Cardiovascular disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease are two leading causes, but the prevalence rate of CVD and deaths due to COPD in Rajasthan both outpace national figures.