Lupin's Pithampur Unit-2 gets 10 observations from the USFDA - Shares drop

USFDA had last inspected the plant in January 2019, post which it had issued six observations. A warning letter was issued to the said unit in 2017.

Pharmaceutical company Lupin has announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issued 10 observations following the closure of the inspection of its Pithampur unit-2 manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted the inspection at Pithampur unit-2 manufacturing facility during March 21- 29.

The unit in concern is focused on hormonal and oncology segments.

In a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on Thursday, Lupin said it is addressing the observations comprehensively and will work with the USFDA to resolve these issues at the earliest.

The company said that it upholds quality and compliance with utmost importance across all its facilities.

According to the USFDA website, Form 483 is issued to a company after the conclusion of an inspection when the investigator observed that any food, drug and device has been adulterated or held under conditions whereby it may become injurious to health.

The Pithampur facilities produce a combination of oral solid, inhalation, dermatology, high potent, and oral contraceptive products. The company stated that this is an important facility and that maintaining the highest standards of quality and compliance is a must.

Earlier this week, on March 27, Lupin announced that the inspection carried out by the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (UKMHRA) at its Pithampur facility was successful.

The UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency carried out the inspection from March 20 to March 24, 2023

