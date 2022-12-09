Lupin launches generic version of knee pain relief drug in the United States

Lupin on Thursday appointed Spiro Gavaris as president for its US generics business.

Mumbai-based global pharma major Lupin Ltd. (Lupin) has launched an authorised generic version of PENNSAID (Diclofenac Sodium Topical Solution) 2 percent w/w of Horizon Pharma Therapeutics in the United States.

PENNSAID (diclofenac sodium topical solution) is used for the treatment of inflammatory diseases like gout and osteoarthritis to relieve pain in the knee and other joints.

Diclofenac Sodium Topical Solution 2 percent w/w (RLD PENNSAID) had estimated annual sales of $509 million in the United States market, for the 12-month period ending October 2022.

Spiro has experience in the branded, generic, and biotech industries. He most recently served as president of the specialty generics business at Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals and the president of US Injectables at Hikma.

Lupin also recently launched Rufinamide Tablets USP, 200 mg and 400 mg, to market a generic equivalent of Banzel tablets, 200 mg and 400 mg, of Eisai Inc. Rufinamide Tablets had estimated annual sales of $138 million in the US market.

Lupin develops and commercialises a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the US, India, South Africa, and across the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.