Lupin launches digital therapeutics solution LYFE for heart patients

Pharmaceutical major Lupin Ltd. on Tuesday announced the launch of a digital therapeutics solution, LYFE, by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lupin Digital Health.

LYFE is a heart care program designed to reduce the risk of heart attacks significantly and improve vitals and quality of life for cardiac patients.

The program would offer doctor consultancy through both offline and online modules. LYFE has been designed by leading Indian cardiologists.

LYFE, a wearable device approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) and CE for the European market, records vital parameters and notifies caregivers and doctors about off-range vitals and emergencies.

In addition, LYFE offers expert intervention in the form of dedicated care managers, health coaches, and nutritionists. LYFE is an end-to-end solution for cardiac patients, in accordance with protocols designed by their treating cardiologists.

The company has launched the solution in 10 cities and patients can reach out to their consulting cardiologists to avail LYFE services.

The global pharma giant last week announced the launch of a new combination drug of Sacubitril and Valsartan for the treatment of adult patients with heart failure conditions.

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The company develops and commercialises a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the US, India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle-East regions.

Lupin shares ended 1.45 percent lower at Rs 754.45 on Tuesday.