English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks News

Lupin launches digital therapeutics solution LYFE for heart patients

Lupin launches digital therapeutics solution LYFE for heart patients

Lupin launches digital therapeutics solution LYFE for heart patients
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 24, 2023 6:06:51 PM IST (Published)

The solution will also offer medication reminders, 24x7 emergency, and ambulance assistance.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Lupin share

TRADE
 Pharmaceutical major Lupin Ltd. on Tuesday announced the launch of a digital therapeutics solution, LYFE, by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lupin Digital Health.

Recommended Articles

View All
CCI acting chief tenure extended but lack of chairperson has kept deals worth $1,300 million hanging

CCI acting chief tenure extended but lack of chairperson has kept deals worth $1,300 million hanging

Jan 24, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Hit by layoffs? Hiring experts and counsellors share ways to manage anxiety, debt and job applications

Hit by layoffs? Hiring experts and counsellors share ways to manage anxiety, debt and job applications

Jan 24, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Pakistan suffers major grid breakdown — what's causing country's worsening power crisis

Pakistan suffers major grid breakdown — what's causing country's worsening power crisis

Jan 24, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

The Economic Enigma — Why India is definitely better placed than US and Europe

The Economic Enigma — Why India is definitely better placed than US and Europe

Jan 24, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

LYFE is a heart care program designed to reduce the risk of heart attacks significantly and improve vitals and quality of life for cardiac patients.


The program would offer doctor consultancy through both offline and online modules. LYFE has been designed by leading Indian cardiologists.

LYFE, a wearable device approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) and CE for the European market, records vital parameters and notifies caregivers and doctors about off-range vitals and emergencies.

The solution will also offer medication reminders, 24x7 emergency, and ambulance assistance.

In addition, LYFE offers expert intervention in the form of dedicated care managers, health coaches, and nutritionists. LYFE is an end-to-end solution for cardiac patients, in accordance with protocols designed by their treating cardiologists.

The company has launched the solution in 10 cities and patients can reach out to their consulting cardiologists to avail LYFE services.

The global pharma giant last week announced the launch of a new combination drug of Sacubitril and Valsartan for the treatment of adult patients with heart failure conditions.

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The company develops and commercialises a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the US, India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle-East regions.

Lupin shares ended 1.45 percent lower at Rs 754.45 on Tuesday.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Lupin

Previous Article

Google layoffs: Reduce headcount to 1.5 lakh, hedge fund billionaire tells Sundar Pichai

Next Article

Info Edge to make an investment worth Rs 9.3 crore in associate company

X