Lupin launches regional reference laboratory in Indore as part of its expansion

Lupin launches regional reference laboratory in Indore as part of its expansion

Lupin launches regional reference laboratory in Indore as part of its expansion
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Dec 21, 2022 4:20:00 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Lupin Ltd ended at Rs 750.40, up by Rs 25.20, or 3.47 percent on the BSE.

Drug firm Lupin Ltd on Wednesday said the company has launched its regional reference laboratory in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, as part of its expansion in central India.

The expansion in Indore is well-aligned with Lupin Diagnostics’ commitment to improving access to high-quality, reliable, and advanced testing centres and home collection facilities at an affordable price, the company said in an exchange filing.
In addition to routine and specialised tests, Lupin Diagnostics also offers molecular diagnostics, cytogenetics, flow cytometry, cytology, microbiology, serology, haematology, immunology, routine biochemistry and many more, it said.
ALSO READ:
India imposes anti-dumping duty on stainless steel tube imports from China
These labs are equipped with qualified clinical experts and automated, streamlined processes so patients can make informed decisions about their health, it added.
Commenting on the launch, Ravindra Kumar, CEO of Lupin Diagnostics said with this lab and collection centres in the region, the company takes the responsibility to provide superior pathology tests, curated health check packages and molecular diagnostics advanced testing facilities.
Lupin Diagnostics provides a comprehensive range of diagnostic services to doctors, patients, and consumers. The company currently operates 325+ LupiMitra (Lupin's franchise collection centres) and 23 laboratories in India.
ALSO READ: Uno Minda ties up with Korea's Ascentec to develop wheel speed sensors
Some of its key consumer-centric features are live home collection booking and tracking, GPS-enabled temperature-controlled sample movement, free home collection, NABL accreditation of each laboratory, smart reports, and trend report analysis.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
