Lupin launches regional reference laboratory in Indore as part of its expansion

Drug firm Lupin Ltd on Wednesday said the company has launched its regional reference laboratory in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, as part of its expansion in central India.
The expansion in Indore is well-aligned with Lupin Diagnostics’ commitment to improving access to high-quality, reliable, and advanced testing centres and home collection facilities at an affordable price, the company said in an exchange filing.
In addition to routine and specialised tests, Lupin Diagnostics also offers molecular diagnostics, cytogenetics, flow cytometry, cytology, microbiology, serology, haematology, immunology, routine biochemistry and many more, it said.
These labs are equipped with qualified clinical experts and automated, streamlined processes so patients can make informed decisions about their health, it added.
Commenting on the launch, Ravindra Kumar, CEO of Lupin Diagnostics said with this lab and collection centres in the region, the company takes the responsibility to provide superior pathology tests, curated health check packages and molecular diagnostics advanced testing facilities.
Lupin Diagnostics provides a comprehensive range of diagnostic services to doctors, patients, and consumers. The company currently operates 325+ LupiMitra (Lupin's franchise collection centres) and 23 laboratories in India.
Some of its key consumer-centric features are live home collection booking and tracking, GPS-enabled temperature-controlled sample movement, free home collection, NABL accreditation of each laboratory, smart reports, and trend report analysis.
