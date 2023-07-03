Lupin gets USFDA nod for cyanocobalamin nasal spray

Shares of Lupin Ltd ended at Rs 892.75, down by Rs 9.95, or 1.10 percent on the BSE.

Pharmaceuticals firm Lupin Ltd on Monday said it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for cyanocobalamin nasal spray, 500 mcg/spray.

The cyanocobalamin nasal spray is a generic equivalent of Nascobal nasal spray, 500 mcg/spray of Par Pharmaceutical, Inc, the company said in an exchange filing.

The product will be manufactured at Lupin's Somerset facility in the US, the company said. Cyanocobalamin nasal spray (RLD Nascobal) had estimated annual sales of $69 million in the US, according to IQVIA MAT in March 2023.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 242 crore for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022-23 against a loss of Rs 511.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,330.30 crore in the fourth quarter, up by 12 percent from Rs 3,864.50 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The company’s consolidated revenue for the financial year 2023 stood at Rs 16,641 crore as compared to Rs 16,405 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Lupin develops and commercialises a wide range of branded and generic formulations , biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the US, India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions. Lupin has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centers, and more than 20,000 professionals working globally.

The company enjoys a leadership position in the cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, and respiratory segments and has a significant presence in the anti-infective, gastro-intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS), and women’s health areas. Lupin is the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the US by prescriptions.