Lupin gets USFDA nod for cyanocobalamin nasal spray

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

Shares of Lupin Ltd ended at Rs 892.75, down by Rs 9.95, or 1.10 percent on the BSE.

Pharmaceuticals firm Lupin Ltd on Monday said it has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for cyanocobalamin nasal spray, 500 mcg/spray. Live TV Loading...

The cyanocobalamin nasal spray is a generic equivalent of Nascobal nasal spray, 500 mcg/spray of Par Pharmaceutical, Inc, the company said in an exchange filing. The product will be manufactured at Lupin's Somerset facility in the US, the company said. Cyanocobalamin nasal spray (RLD Nascobal) had estimated annual sales of $69 million in the US, according to IQVIA MAT in March 2023.