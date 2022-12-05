Lupin launches Rufinamide tablets in the United States

Last week, Lupin also launched a generic version of Formoterol Fumarate Inhalation Solution, used in the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Pharmaceutical major Lupin Ltd. on Monday announced that it has successfully launched the Rufinamide Tablets USP, 200 mg and 400 mg in the US for marketing a generic equivalent of the Banzel Tablets, 200 mg, and 400 mg, manufactured by the Japanese pharmaceutical major Eisai Inc.

Rufinamide Tablets are used for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome, a severe form of epilepsy, in children aged a year and above as well as in adults.

According to the IQVIA data, the estimated annual sales of Rufinamide tablets in the US stood at $138 million for the 12-month period ending in October 2022.

Lupin is the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the US by prescriptions.

Last week, Lupin also launched a generic version of Formoterol Fumarate Inhalation Solution, used in the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Formoterol Fumarate Inhalation Solution had estimated annual sales of $268 million in the United States, according to IQVIA MAT September 2022 data.

In the September quarter, Lupin’s revenue stood flat at Rs 4,145.5 crore compared to the same period a year ago. The EBITDA margin decreased by 285 basis points to 10.9 percent and the adjusted PAT stood at Rs 134.5 crore.

In a research report dated November 14, 2022, brokerage firm Sharekhan said that it was bullish on the Lupin stock and recommended a ‘buy’ with a target price of Rs 855 per share.