Lupin shares rise after drugmaker launches Darunavir tablets used in controlling HIV infections

Pharma company Lupin Ltd. has launched Darunavir tablets, which are used in controlling HIV infection, in the United States.

The new drug, which has been launched in the strength of 600 mg and 800 mg, is the generic equivalent of Prezista tablets of Janssen Products, LP, Lupin said in a filing to the stock exchanges on Friday.

According to IQVIA, Darunavir tablets had estimated annual sales of $308 million in the United States for the 12 months ending March 2023.

In January, Lupin received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its new drug application for Dolutegravir, Emtricitabine, and Tenofovir Alafenamide tablets that manage HIV infections.

Last week, Lupin announced that its subsidiary Novel Laboratories Inc received USFDA approval for Diazepam Rectal Gel, which is used in emergencies to stop cluster seizures in people who are taking other medications to treat epilepsy (seizures).

Before that, Lupin obtained USFDA approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Obeticholic Acid tablets, which are used in treating certain liver diseases.

Mumbai-headquartered Lupin develops and commercialises a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East regions.

Lupin is the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the U.S. by prescriptions. It has 15 manufacturing sites, 7 research centers, more than 20,000 professionals working globally.