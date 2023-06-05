Lupin shares rise after drugmaker launches Darunavir tablets used in controlling HIV infections

2 Min(s) Read
The new drug, which has been launched in the strength of 600 mg and 800 mg, is the generic equivalent of Prezista tablets of Janssen Products.
Pharma company Lupin Ltd. has launched Darunavir tablets, which are used in controlling HIV infection, in the United States.
According to IQVIA, Darunavir tablets had estimated annual sales of $308 million in the United States for the 12 months ending March 2023.