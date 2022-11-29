English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket Newsstocks News

Lupin launches generic version of COPD treatment drug

Lupin launches generic version of COPD treatment drug

Lupin launches generic version of COPD treatment drug
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Nov 29, 2022 3:32:08 PM IST (Published)

Formoterol Fumarate oral inhalation is used to control wheezing, shortness of breath and chest tightness caused by chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Lupin share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
The insurance coverage and cost for EVs differs from fueled vehicles — here's why

The insurance coverage and cost for EVs differs from fueled vehicles — here's why

IST3 Min(s) Read

Here’s why 2022 has been a very different year for two of India’s biggest AC makers

Here’s why 2022 has been a very different year for two of India’s biggest AC makers

IST5 Min(s) Read

Layoffs — how they affected H-1B visa holders and what options they have

Layoffs — how they affected H-1B visa holders and what options they have

IST6 Min(s) Read

Comic Con India founder wants to build a pop culture industry in India

Comic Con India founder wants to build a pop culture industry in India

IST5 Min(s) Read

Pharma major Lupin Ltd. on Tuesday announced the launch of a generic version of Formoterol Fumarate Inhalation Solution, which is used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).


Lupin said that it was launching Formoterol Fumarate Inhalation Solution, 20 mcg/2 mL per unit-dose vial, to market a generic equivalent of Mylan Specialty’s Perforomist Inhalation Solution, 20 mcg/2 mL.

Formoterol Fumarate Inhalation Solution had estimated annual sales of $268 million in the United States, according to IQVIA MAT September 2022 data.

Formoterol Fumarate oral inhalation is used to control wheezing, shortness of breath, and chest tightness caused by chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Also Read: USFDA completes inspection at Lupin's Mandideep units that received 16 observations

In the September quarter, Lupin’s revenue stood flat at Rs 4,145.5 crore compared to a year ago. The EBITDA margin decreased by 285 basis points to 10.9 percent and the adjusted PAT stood at Rs 134.5 crore.

The stock has fallen over 18 percent in the last year compared to a roughly 9.5 percent rise in the benchmark Sensex index.

In a research report dated November 14, 2022, brokerage firm Sharekhan said it was bullish on the Lupin stock and recommended a ‘buy’ with a target price of Rs 855 per share.

Shares of Lupin ended at Rs 751, up 2.36 percent on Tuesday.
Also Read: USFDA begins inspection of Lupin plant at Mandideep: CNBC-TV18 Exclusive
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Lupin

Previous Article

Coalesce: Art of the possible- A platform that brings businesses together to define the future

Next Article

State Bank of India approves raising Rs 10,000 crore through infrastructure bonds

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng