Lupin to acquire two inhalation brands from Sunovion for $75 million

Mini
Lupin fetched 36 percent of its revenue in financial year 2022 from North America.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Infosys and TCS might have understood the solution to moonlighting
IST4 Min(s) Read
From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President
IST4 Min(s) Read
London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government
IST4 Min(s) Read
Lupin will acquire all rights to two inhalation medicines - Brovana Inhalation Solution and Xopenex Inhalation Aerosol from Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a cash consideration $75 million.
The acquisitions will expand the company's portfolio of inhalation products in the US and strengthen its presence in the respiratory therapy area.
While Brovana is used in the treatment of chronic bronchitis, Xopenex HFA is used in the prevention of bronchospasm in adults, adolescents and children aged 4 and above.
The transactions are expected to be accretive to Lupin's earnings in the first year itself and is likely to be completed over the next 2-3 weeks.
Lupin earned 36 percent of its overall revenue in financial year 2022 from North America.
Under The Regulator's Lens
Lupin is also in focus on Thursday as the USFDA concluded their inspection at the company's biotech manufacturing facility in Pune. Post the inspection, the regulator has issued a form 483 with 17 observations.
However, the company does not see an impact to existing revenues from this facility post the observations.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!