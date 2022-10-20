Lupin to acquire two inhalation brands from Sunovion for $75 million

By Hormaz Fatakia

Mini Lupin fetched 36 percent of its revenue in financial year 2022 from North America.

Lupin will acquire all rights to two inhalation medicines - Brovana Inhalation Solution and Xopenex Inhalation Aerosol from Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a cash consideration $75 million.

The acquisitions will expand the company's portfolio of inhalation products in the US and strengthen its presence in the respiratory therapy area.

While Brovana is used in the treatment of chronic bronchitis, Xopenex HFA is used in the prevention of bronchospasm in adults, adolescents and children aged 4 and above.

The transactions are expected to be accretive to Lupin's earnings in the first year itself and is likely to be completed over the next 2-3 weeks.

Under The Regulator's Lens

However, the company does not see an impact to existing revenues from this facility post the observations.