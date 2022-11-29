Lumax Industries to mull new unit in Maharashtra in December 7 board meeting

Lumax Industries provides automotive lighting solutions for four-wheelers, two-wheelers, and commercial vehicles, catering to automobile manufacturing in India and global markets.

The board of automotive lighting solutions provider Lumax Industries will meet on December 7 to consider and approve the proposal to set up a new manufacturing facility at Chakan in Maharashtra and decide on funding options.

The company has manufacturing plants in six states - Haryana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu. It also has an existing facility at Chakan near Pune.

Lumax Industries provides automotive lighting solutions for four-wheelers, two-wheelers, and commercial vehicles, catering to automobile manufacturing in India and global markets.

The auto parts manufacturer has over 60 percent market share in the Indian automobile lighting business. It has a three-decade-old technical and financial collaboration with Japan-based Stanley, which is a world leader in vehicle lighting and illumination products for automobiles.

Lumax also has partnered with Korea’s SL Corporation for developing other automotive components.

The company has stated that it has an order book of around Rs 1,000 crore in the next two to three years, of which 50 percent consists of EV vehicles.

In the September quarter, Lumax Industries' revenue rose by 37 percent to Rs 620 crore, while EBITDA stood at Rs 64 crore with a margin of 10.2 percent. The profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 33 crore.

The stock spurted to a 52-week high of Rs 1,980 apiece on Monday before closing at Rs 1,927.70.