Lumax Auto Tech completes acquisition of 75% stake in IAC India for Rs 587 crore

Lumax Auto Tech last month had announced that it signed a deal to acquire a majority stake in IAC India in a Rs 587 crore cash deal.
The company in an exchange filing stated that it has completed the acquisition of 75 percent shareholding in auto components supplier IAC India through its wholly-owned subsidiary Lumax Integrated Ventures Pvt. Ltd.
Accordingly, IAC India has become the step-down subsidiary of Lumax Auto and a subsidiary of Lumax Integrated Ventures Pvt. Ltd. with immediate effect.
IAC India's existing shareholder IACNA Mauritius Ltd. IAC will continue to hold 25 percent post-acquisition.
According to Lumax Auto, the partnership offers the opportunity for industry leaders in lighting and interior systems to offer integrated solutions to meet the rapidly evolving technological advancements in the automotive sector.
As the sector moves towards higher value-added and niche content in interior systems, the company looks to leverage this platform to deliver industry-leading solutions to their customers and enhance their kit value per vehicle.
Shares of Lumax Auto Tech are trading 0.7 percent lower at Rs 275.45.