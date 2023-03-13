English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsLumax Auto Tech completes acquisition of 75% stake in IAC India for Rs 587 crore

Lumax Auto Tech completes acquisition of 75% stake in IAC India for Rs 587 crore

Lumax Auto Tech completes acquisition of 75% stake in IAC India for Rs 587 crore
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 13, 2023 10:59:06 AM IST (Published)

Lumax Auto Tech last month had announced that it signed a deal to acquire a majority stake in IAC India in a Rs 587 crore cash deal. 

Shares of Lumax Auto Tech gave up gains of as much as 3 percent from morning trading on Monday after the company completed the acquisition of majority shareholding in International Automotive India (IAC India) for a total consideration of Rs 587 crore.

Recommended Articles

View All
World View: A former diplomat's take on the role of China playing cupid between Saudi Arabia and Iran 

World View: A former diplomat's take on the role of China playing cupid between Saudi Arabia and Iran 

Mar 13, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Meta Verified: Is paying for the blue tick really worth it?

Meta Verified: Is paying for the blue tick really worth it?

Mar 11, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Political Potpourri: Can Yediyurappa’s hold over Karnataka set the course for BJP to return? 

Political Potpourri: Can Yediyurappa’s hold over Karnataka set the course for BJP to return? 

Mar 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: The UN High Seas Treaty and how it will protect marine life in international waters

Explained: The UN High Seas Treaty and how it will protect marine life in international waters

Mar 9, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

The company in an exchange filing stated that it has completed the acquisition of 75 percent shareholding in auto components supplier IAC India through its wholly-owned subsidiary Lumax Integrated Ventures Pvt. Ltd.


Accordingly, IAC India has become the step-down subsidiary of Lumax Auto and a subsidiary of Lumax Integrated Ventures Pvt. Ltd. with immediate effect.

Lumax Auto Tech last month had announced that it signed a deal to acquire a majority stake in IAC India in a Rs 587 crore cash deal. IAC India's existing shareholder IACNA Mauritius Ltd. IAC will continue to hold 25 percent post-acquisition.

According to Lumax Auto, the partnership offers the opportunity for industry leaders in lighting and interior systems to offer integrated solutions to meet the rapidly evolving technological advancements in the automotive sector.

As the sector moves towards higher value-added and niche content in interior systems, the company looks to leverage this platform to deliver industry-leading solutions to their customers and enhance their kit value per vehicle.

Shares of Lumax Auto Tech are trading 0.7 percent lower at Rs 275.45.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Lumax Auto Technologies

Previous Article

Elgi Equipments shares gain after US subsidiary announces 33.33% acquisition of CS Industrial Services

Next Article

Mahindra CIE sees 6.5% equity worth nearly Rs 900 crore change hands in a block deal - shares drop

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X