LTIMindtree says US Court Won’t Pursue Investigation or Any Claim In Immigration Issue, Case Stands Closed

LTIMindtree in an exchange filing today said the concerned US District Attorney's office has confirmed that there is no intention on their part to pursue any investigation or any claim against LTIMindtree related to immigration and the matter stands closed.

In 2012, Nanda Pai, a New Jersey resident and a former employee of L&T Infotech (an arm of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) that recently merged with Mindtree to form LTIMindtree, joined a sexual discrimination lawsuit against the company, seeking $100 million in compensation. She alleged in a 27-page amended complaint filed in the US District Court in New Jersey that H1-B immigration visa fraud was ‘rampant’ in the company.

LTI Edison office in New Jersey was visited by the US Department of Homeland Security on December 5, 2019. In response to the investigation, company said that as part of its commitment to maintaining the highest standards for corporate ethics & compliance, LTI is fully cooperating with the authorities. Further adding that, at this point in time, company has no further information to provide.

In 2019, another lawsuit was filed by two former employees of LTI claiming that it discriminates against people who are not South Asian when hiring workers at its US facilities. The ex-employees, both white Americans, alleged that the Mumbai-based company’s U.S. workforce of 7,500 is 95 percent of South Asian descent and is mostly made up of visa holders from India.

L&T Infotech announced its merger with Mindtree in May 2022 which came effective on November 14, 2022, to create the fifth-largest IT services company in the country. LTIMindtree stock is trading with a cut of more than 4 percent at 11am today and has risen nearly 7 percent since start of this calendar year.