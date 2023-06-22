LTIMindtree launches Canvas.ai, an enterprise-ready generative AI platform

Canvas.ai guarantees up to 40-50 percent reduction in time and effort for app modernization and cloud migration programs. Canvas.ai is available for clients globally through LTIMindtree’s Generative AI Studios in Warren, NJ; Dallas, TX; Hartford, CT; and Minneapolis, etc.

LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company on June 21 launched Canvas.ai, an enterprise-ready generative AI platform designed to accelerate the concept-to-value journey for businesses using mindful AI principles.

Canvas.ai is a platform designed to help enterprises jump start and scale generative AI capabilities. Leveraging well-architected framework and sound governance measures, Canvas.ai effectively manages proprietary and industry-specific data, while factoring its ethical use, sustainability, privacy and security. The platform-based Canvas.ai caters to the business requirements of three key personas – creators who build the generative AI solutions, admins who manage, and users who consume governed generative AI solutions.

Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at LTIMindtree said, “Generative AI is a seminal trend that is slating the next phase of autonomous enterprises. Through our 4E model of Educate, Experience, Explore and Employ, we remain invested in helping our clients adopt and adapt generative AI ways of working. We are happy to note that several global clients are already leveraging Canvas.ai to solve for unique business needs in their journey towards digital transformation and cutting-edge experience.”