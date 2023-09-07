LTIMindtree introduces AdSpark and Smart Service Operations targeting retail media

LTIMindtree Ltd, a technology consulting and digital solutions company, on Thursday (September 7) said it has launched two industry solutions, AdSpark and Smart Service Operations, to accelerate the time-to-market for businesses on the Salesforce platform.

AdSpark, powered by LTIMindtree & Salesforce, helps retailers get a jumpstart in expanding their own Retail Media platforms, according to a stock exchange filing.

It has been designed for the retail industry and offers self-service capabilities, including support for diverse channels such as digital, social, in-store, out-of-facility (OOF), and print, as well as customer preference-based segmentation and targeting.

The solution delivers 360-degree real-time campaign performance analytics across all channels and seamless integrations with top Adtech servers. The no-code platform caters to retailer-specific needs and enables retail marketplaces to stay ahead of the market.

Smart Service Operations combines the power of Salesforce Service Cloud1, including Salesforce Field Service, and the LTIMindtree NxT Platform for clients in manufacturing, construction, transport, mining, power & utilities, etc.

The aim is to address some common industry priorities like worker safety and skills, improve the efficiency of operations, and process difficult-to-capture and complex data, proactive maintenance of assets using AI and edge processing capabilities.

It also brings limitless opportunities to solve other related problems and bridge the human experience gap, it said.

Sudhir Chaturvedi, president and executive board member of LTIMindtree, said the company is continuously striving to deliver digital technologies that have the most potential to drive innovation and productivity.

LTIMindtree’s AdSpark & Smart Service Operations fulfill the need for a unified and comprehensive digital platform that enables retailers, tech marketplaces, manufacturers, and public sector companies to accelerate revenues and drive operational efficiencies, Chaturvedi said.

Shares of LTIMindtree Ltd ended at Rs 5,486.80, up by Rs 81.30 or 1.50 percent on the BSE.