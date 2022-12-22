UK utilities major picks LTIMindtree as strategic transformation partner

LTIMindtree did not disclose financial details of the deal.

Global technology consulting and digital solutions company LTIMindtree on Thursday announced that Yorkshire Water, a leading utilities firm in the United Kingdom, has selected the company as a partner to modernise operations across its clean water, waste water and asset management businesses.

Under the partnership, the Larsen & Toubro Group company will help Yorkshire Water migrate the core business systems to the SAP S/4HANA platform covering a wide range of areas such as work and asset management, complex scheduling, materials management, inventory management, health and safety.

Yorkshire Water is the ninth largest water utility in the world and provides water and wastewater services to 5.2 million customers across Yorkshire.

Unified management of assets, workforce, and finances will allow Yorkshire Water to drive integrated planning and scheduling of work, and dynamic asset maintenance across the organisation, the filing said.

