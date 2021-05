Shares of L&T Technology Services dropped over 8 percent to hit a low of Rs 2,557.80 on Tuesday even after the company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 204.8 crore for Q4FY21, against Rs 186.1 crore a quarter ago.

L&T Technology shares fell as much as 8.47 percent to Rs 2,560 apiece intraday on BSE. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the company's shares declined to as much as Rs 2,557.80 apiece, down 8.56 percent.

At 1:33 pm, L&T Technology shares traded 7.14 percent lower at Rs 2,597.15 apiece on the BSE. The benchmark Sensex index was 0.08 percent down at that time.

Market breadth was mostly neutral with 1,524 stocks trading higher on the BSE against 1,314 moving lower. On the NSE, 986 shares advanced while 861 declined.

L&T Technology Services Q4FY21 was a mild miss on the revenue front but margins came in little above estimates. The company has given a revenue guidance of 13-15 percent for FY22.