English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsThales picks L&T Technology Services for 5G driven connectivity solutions

Thales picks L&T Technology Services for 5G-driven connectivity solutions

Thales picks L&T Technology Services for 5G-driven connectivity solutions
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 23, 2023 5:19:34 PM IST (Published)

LTTS has established a Centre of Excellence for 5G in California in the United States with support from Qualcomm Technologies.

L&T Technology Services Ltd. (LTTS) has been selected by French IT major Thales to offer 5 G-driven next-gen connectivity solutions for urban railway operators in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies.

Recommended Articles

View All
Retail market participation down after COVID boom but is the interest over?

Retail market participation down after COVID boom but is the interest over?

Feb 25, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Meet Ravin Jain, the new Indian-origin head of strategy at Ferrari F1, who has an uphill task on hand

Meet Ravin Jain, the new Indian-origin head of strategy at Ferrari F1, who has an uphill task on hand

Feb 25, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Breakfast of heavyweights at G20 — Shaktikanta Das, Jerome Powell and other central bank governors get in a huddle

Breakfast of heavyweights at G20 — Shaktikanta Das, Jerome Powell and other central bank governors get in a huddle

Feb 25, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

IMF chief exclusive | Global recession may not be on the cards; India a bright spot, says Kristalina Georgieva

IMF chief exclusive | Global recession may not be on the cards; India a bright spot, says Kristalina Georgieva

Feb 25, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

The solution leverages LTTS’ chip-to-cloud expertise as well as technology portfolio of connected IoT devices and 5G small cells based on Qualcomm Technologies.


LTTS will develop and deploy solutions for the Global 5G Private Network Industry, with digital offerings aimed at accelerating transformation across railway networks, aerospace, and automotive industries.

The leading engineering services company has established a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for 5G in California in the United States with support from Qualcomm Technologies.

As a part of the collaboration, Qualcomm Technologies, the leading global player in wireless technology innovation, will provide pre-integrated Private Network solutions based on the Qualcomm FSM 100 5G RAN Platform for Small Cells, and in the future, add the Qualcomm Edgewise Suite, a premium RAN automation and management solution.

LTTS will facilitate end-to-end system integration, design, and implementation of use cases, engineering consulting, and deployment services along with edge-to-cloud orchestration.

Thales is a Paris headquartered global leader in advanced technologies, engaged in “deep tech” innovations including connectivity, big data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and quantum technologies. The company provides services to clients in defence, aeronautics, space, transport, and security domains.

Shares of L&T Technology Services 0.12 percent lower at Rs 3,706.85 on the BSE on Thursday.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Larsen and Toubro

Previous Article

Paisalo Digital signs co-lending agreement with Karnataka Bank for MSME, Agri lending

Next Article

IRB Infra falls most in nearly four years, gives up most of Wednesday's gains

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X