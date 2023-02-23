Thales picks L&T Technology Services for 5G-driven connectivity solutions

LTTS has established a Centre of Excellence for 5G in California in the United States with support from Qualcomm Technologies.

L&T Technology Services Ltd. (LTTS) has been selected by French IT major Thales to offer 5 G-driven next-gen connectivity solutions for urban railway operators in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies.

The solution leverages LTTS’ chip-to-cloud expertise as well as technology portfolio of connected IoT devices and 5G small cells based on Qualcomm Technologies.

LTTS will develop and deploy solutions for the Global 5G Private Network Industry, with digital offerings aimed at accelerating transformation across railway networks, aerospace, and automotive industries.

The leading engineering services company has established a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for 5G in California in the United States with support from Qualcomm Technologies.

As a part of the collaboration, Qualcomm Technologies, the leading global player in wireless technology innovation, will provide pre-integrated Private Network solutions based on the Qualcomm FSM 100 5G RAN Platform for Small Cells, and in the future, add the Qualcomm Edgewise Suite, a premium RAN automation and management solution.

LTTS will facilitate end-to-end system integration, design, and implementation of use cases, engineering consulting, and deployment services along with edge-to-cloud orchestration.

Thales is a Paris headquartered global leader in advanced technologies, engaged in “deep tech” innovations including connectivity, big data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and quantum technologies. The company provides services to clients in defence, aeronautics, space, transport, and security domains.

Shares of L&T Technology Services 0.12 percent lower at Rs 3,706.85 on the BSE on Thursday.