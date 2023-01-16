Larsen and Toubro wins "significant" repeat order for buildings and factories business

The Buildings and Factories (B&F) Fast Business of L&T Construction has secured a significant repeat order to construct two towers with commercial office space in Hyderabad.

Larsen and Toubro Ltd. (L&T) on Monday announced that its Buildings and Factories business has secured a ‘significant’ repeat order from a reputed commercial developer.

Although the company did not disclose the order value or the name of the developer, investors can take a clue from the fact that the company categorises all orders in the range of Rs 1,000-2,500 crore as ‘significant’.

The company said that the Buildings and Factories (B&F) Fast Business of L&T Construction has secured a significant repeat order to construct two towers with commercial office space in Hyderabad. The approximate built-up area of the two towers is 28.91 lakh square feet and 28.53 lakh square feet, respectively.

The project scope includes civil work for the composite structure including MEP (mechanical, electrical, and plumbing), finishes, and façade to construct the towers in 6B+G+22 floors and 6B+G+41 floors configurations (B for basement and G for ground level). The project is scheduled to be completed in 18 months

L&T Construction’s Buildings and Factories is a business vertical that is equipped with the domain knowledge, requisite expertise, and wide-ranging experience to undertake engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of all types of building and factory structures through its dedicated business units.

Notably, the company’s B&F Fast unit recently constructed a 7-storey, state-of-the-art Flight Control System Integration Centre for the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in just 45 days.

Last week, L&T signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Norway-based H2Carrier (H2C) to develop floating green ammonia projects for industrial-scale applications.

