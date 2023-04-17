Here is why L&T shares are declining due to the IT sell-off

As of December 2022, the IT sector contributed nearly 35 percent to the L&T's overall topline and over 40 percent of its operating profit.

The Nifty IT index is down nearly 6 percent in Monday's trading session, with all the constituents trading with losses post disappointing results from Infosys.

However, shares of Engineering and Infrastructure conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd. are also bearing the brunt of the sell-off in technology companies.

Two of the company's subsidiaries - LTIMindtree and L&T Technology services are under perssure as a result of the disappointing earnings report from Infosys.

Larsen & Toubro holds a 69 percent stake in LTIMindtree and nearly 74 percent stake in L&T Technology Services. While shares of LTIMindtree are down 7.7 percent and are the second-biggest losers on the Nifty IT index post Infosys, LTTS shares are also trading with losses of over 5 percent.

These subsidiaries contribute nearly Rs 700 to Larsen & Toubro's share price. Brokerage firm Jefferies has assigned a multiple of Rs 667 to its Rs 2,650 price target on L&T. This factors in a 20 percent holding company discount.

For the first nine months of financial year 2023, L&T's overall margin stood at 12 percent, while the IT subsidiaries had a combined margin of 21 percent.

Despite the headwinds from IT, majority of the analysts who track Larsen & Toubro are positive on the stock, citing major order inflows, particularly in the infrastructure sector. 41 out of the 42 analysts who track the stock have either a buy or accumulate recommendation, with price targets as high as Rs 2,650.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro are down 2 percent at Rs 2,213.30. The stock is down for the fourth day in a row.

