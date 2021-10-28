L&T rises 4% despite 67% fall in Q2 profit

Shares of engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) gained as much as 4 percent during early trade on Thursday on the BSE despite a 67 percent drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,819.45 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 5,520.27 crore in the year-ago period, L&T said in a filing to the BSE.

The company’s scrip touched a high of Rs 1,861 on BSE, up from Rs 1,782.80 at the previous close. At 1.15 pm, the stock was trading 3.26 percent higher at Rs 1,841 while the BSE shed 0.93 percent to trade at 60,573.95.

However, the overall income from July to September jumped to Rs 35,305.04 crore from Rs 31,593.77 crore the previous year, according to the company's statement.

"It would be better if we looked at the glass as half full because at half-year level, at Rs 65,000 crores we have caught up with the pre- COVID revenues. So, if we give credit to quarter one being better than quarter one of the pre-COVID year then it provides some softening headroom for quarter two to be touched lower than quarter two of the pre-COVID," said R Shankar Raman, the company's Whole-Time Director and Chief Financial Officer.

“Overall, what is important is the pace of execution and that is something that we are acutely conscious of. We are definitely negotiating certainly headwinds, even as we speak because the wave two that we had in terms of COVID did have its own disruptions, which we have tried to overcome by and large and now, most of our sites and the factories are to their full capacity. So, that did slow down a bit of progress on Q2,” he said.

Raman also said that there are no such one-time factors in the current quarter or the half-year that the firm is reporting. "We would like to see the working capital at about 18 percent of revenues, which is currently at about 22 percent of revenues today. When we started one year before we were at 26 percent, it has been a hard climb to come down to 22 percent. We have managed to push collections as a major major initiative," he added.