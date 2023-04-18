Analysts remain optimistic on L&T despite concerns over IT subsidiaries

Jefferies India has affirmed a 'Buy' call on L&T shares with a target price of Rs 2,650 apiece, while Macquarie maintained an 'Outperform' rating on L&T with a target price of Rs 2,540.

Brokerage houses Jefferies India and Macquarie are optimistic about engineering and infrastructure conglomerate Larsen and Toubro Ltd. (L&T) despite concerns over its IT subsidiaries.

Jefferies India has affirmed a 'Buy' call on L&T shares with a target price of Rs 2,650 apiece, hinting at an upside of 20 percent from Monday's closing level of Rs 2,213.15 on the BSE.

The brokerage house said that though investors appeared concerned about the pre-election impact on L&T’s order flow and share price, historical data shows otherwise.

Jefferies noted that L&T’s order inflow has risen by double digits in the last three pre-election-year periods, despite the embargo on the centre’s ordering activity six months before the elections.

Domestic orders held a dominant share of the total orders during these years, while the proportion of overseas orders rose in two of the three periods.

Jefferies also mentioned that L&T’s share price has held up into the general elections, but has been muted in the period that followed.

Meanwhile, another global brokerage firm Macquarie also maintained an 'Outperform' rating on L&T with a target price of Rs 2,540.

Explaining the rationale behind its bullish sentiment, Macquarie said that L&T's defence orders are gaining momentum. Recently, L&T was selected to build the Zorawar Light Tank for the Indian Army.

Going ahead, L&T's order inflow is likely to be driven by defence, domestic infrastructure, and international hydrocarbon, noted Macquarie.

However, the brokerage house also believed that near-term weakness in the performance of L&T’s IT subsidiaries could weigh on its share price performance.

Shares of L&T are trading 0.16 percent lower at Rs 2,210.35.