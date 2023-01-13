English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks News

Larsen and Toubro to develop floating green hydrogen and green ammonia projects with H2Carrier

Larsen and Toubro to develop floating green hydrogen and green ammonia projects with H2Carrier

Larsen and Toubro to develop floating green hydrogen and green ammonia projects with H2Carrier
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 13, 2023 9:38:25 PM IST (Published)

H2C plans to build the P2XFloater hull at yards in Asia and L&T will design and fabricate the topside process and utility modules to produce green hydrogen and green ammonia.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Larsen share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
'How quickly life can turn upside down' — Indians bear brunt of Goldman Sachs layoffs

'How quickly life can turn upside down' — Indians bear brunt of Goldman Sachs layoffs

IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained: Why the farmers are protesting in Bihar's Buxar?

Explained: Why the farmers are protesting in Bihar's Buxar?

IST4 Min(s) Read

Fixed deposits offering up to 9% interest rates — Is it time to book FDs or wait for more hikes?

Fixed deposits offering up to 9% interest rates — Is it time to book FDs or wait for more hikes?

IST5 Min(s) Read

Infosys hiring hits a 9-quarter low but attrition rate eases to 24.3% in Q3

Infosys hiring hits a 9-quarter low but attrition rate eases to 24.3% in Q3

IST3 Min(s) Read

Larsen & Toubro on Friday said that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Norway-based H2Carrier (H2C) to develop floating green ammonia projects for industrial-scale applications. The move is aimed at decarbonising the global economy.


H2C has expertise in developing and integrating Power-to-X (PtX) projects based on affordable, often stranded, non-commercial renewable power.

As part of the deal, L&T will become a partner for the engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning of the topsides for H2C's floating process plants.

H2C plans to build the P2XFloater hull at yards in Asia and L&T will design and fabricate the topside process and utility modules to produce green hydrogen and green ammonia, including electrolysers, nitrogen generation plant, and ammonia synthesis unit.

P2XFloater is an industrial-scale floating green hydrogen and green ammonia facility.

Further, installation of the topsides modules on the hull and their integration can be customised as per location preferences. It can be carried out in India or in other geographies.

Institutional brokerage firm CLSA in its research report, on January 11, recommended a ‘buy’ on the Larsen and Toubro stock with a target price of Rs 2,570. CLSA said that improving orders and robust E&C (engineering and construction) execution are key positives for the L&T stock going ahead.

L&T is a leader in the Indian energy industry, which is manufacturing critical equipment and providing EPC services for the entire energy spectrum including oil and gas, thermal, renewables, and nuclear power.

Shares of L&T ended 0.45 percent lower at Rs 2,150.05 on Friday.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

L&amp;TLarsen and Toubro

Previous Article

Linde India begins construction of new air separation plan in Punjab

Next Article

Rama Steel Tubes likely to invest Rs 600 crore in Uttar Pradesh for steel processing unit

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X