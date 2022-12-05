L&T construction wins a "large" order in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project

As per the guidelines of the project, L&T Construction will be involved in the design, supply, construction, testing, and commissioning of the Sabarmati depot in Gujarat.

The construction arm of EPC behemoth L&T, L&T Construction, on Monday, bagged a large order in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. This is the second order of the company in the Bullet Train project.

As per the company’s project classification, the size of a significant order lies from Rs 1,000 to 2,500 crore in value, while a large order spans from Rs 2,500 to 5,000 crore in value.

The Buildings & Factories Business of the country’s largest construction company has received an order from the National High-Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) for constructing the Sabarmati Depot (MAHSR – D-2) in Gujarat for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project (MAHSR).

As per the guidelines of the project, L&T Construction will be involved in the design, supply, construction, testing, and commissioning of the depot. The depot will be constructed on a total land area of almost 82 hectares. Once completed, the Sabarmati Depot will be the biggest such depot in the country.

This project is being led by the Japanese corporate group, Sojitz Corporation.

The company’s construction arm has already been assigned with the task of executing civil viaduct and station packages C4, C5, and C6, along with special steel bridges packages P4(X) and P4(Y) as well as Ballastless Trackworks or Package No T3 for the same bullet train project.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro ended 0.15 percent higher at Rs 2,088.60 on Monday.