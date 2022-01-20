L&T Infotech shares up 3% after net profit jumps 18%; MS maintains 'underweight' rating

Shares of L&T Infotech (LTI) rose as much as 3 percent on Thursday after the company reported an 18 percent growth in its net profit to Rs 612.5 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

At 10 am, shares of the infotech arm of EPC major Larsen & Toubro were trading 1.16 percent higher at Rs 6,770.15.

LTI, in its quarterly earnings report, said its revenue from operations increased 31.2 percent to Rs 4,137 crore - was 9.8 percent higher quarter-on-quarter.

Also Read:

"Clients continue to be focused on higher digitisation in the new year also and exuded confidence about the company continuing on the growth trajectory," said Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Jalona.

He, however, said inflation in the US, supply chain challenges like the ones on semiconductors faced by the automotive industry and the Omicron variant's setbacks are the things that need to be watched in the new year. On the profitability front, it reported a dip in operating profit margin at 17.9 per cent as against 20.6 per cent in the year-ago period, which was attributed by Jalona to two rounds of pay hikes to the staff during the year.

Jalona said the company aspires to keep the net income margin, which widened to 14.8 per cent, between 14-15 per cent going forward. It also hired over 1,200 people on a net basis during the quarter to take its overall employee strength to 44,200, and will continue hiring as the business grows, he said.

Morgan Stanley has maintained an 'underweight' rating on Larsen & Toubro Infotech "on a relative basis" with a target price of Rs 6,000. The company reported an all-around beat on the revenue and margin fronts, and the management's commentary is constructive on the durability of the demand environment, according to MS.