L&T Infotech shares hit life time high on strong Q2 earnings; Citi raises target

Larsen & Toubro Infotech shares soared 15 percent hitting an all-time high of Rs 6,777.2 on Tuesday, after the company reported higher-than-expected earnings on all fronts, in the September quarter. At 10:00 am, shares of the technology company were 13.8 percent higher at Rs 6,721.8 on the BSE.

Larsen & Toubro's consolidated net profit for the September quarter came in at Rs 551.7 crore, up 11 percent on quarter, surpassing the CNBC-TV18 Poll's estimate of Rs 533.5 crore.

Meanwhile, revenue also topped the expectation of Rs 3,677 crore. Revenue from operations grew nearly 9 percent sequentially to Rs 3,767 crore.

The company's revenue from all segments—banking, financial services and insurance, manufacturing, energy and utilities, high-tech, media & Entertainment, and CPG, retail, pharma and others—rose on a year-on-year (YoY) basis at a consolidated level.

Citi highlighted that growth was broad-based and largely driven by small and mid sized deals.

The brokerage firm has raised its estimates for Larsen & Toubro Infotech by 5 percent for FY22, by 3 percent for FY23 and by 2 percent for FY24. Although Citi has retained its 'underweight' stance on the stock but raised its target price to Rs 5,180 from Rs 4,770.

Further, an upbeat management commentary also aided the upward momentum in the stock.

“We are happy to report the strongest sequential revenue growth and best-ever Q2 of 8.9 percent in constant currency terms. As we cross the $ 2 billion annual revenue run rate, we continue to remain committed to growth in the future. We are witnessing strong demand and are rapidly scaling up on the supply-side with our headcount up 31 percent year on year," said Sanjay Jalona, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

Also Read |

Morgan Stanley pointed out that the commentary on the sustainability of the demand environment is robust and has nudged up its estimates for the technology company, but the foreign brokerage has remained 'Underweight' on unfavourable risk-reward.

HDFC Securities believes that the company has consistently delivered an industry-leading growth rate and the momentum will continue.

Healthy growth in banking, financial services and insurance vertical, large deal wins in Europe, strong and large deal pipeline, an expected pick up in insurance, retail and CPG verticals, decade best demand environment and a scale-up in products and partnerships are some key positives, according to HDFC Securities.

Besides, aggressive hiring and reskilling plans would help overcome supply-side challenges, the brokerage firm added.