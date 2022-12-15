Homemarket newsstocks news

L&T wins 'significant' orders for its hydrocarbon business

L&T wins 'significant' orders for its hydrocarbon business

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 15, 2022 8:23:10 PM IST (Published)

L&T Energy Hydrocarbon has secured two prestigious orders for its Asset Management and AdVENT (Advanced Value Engineering and Technology) business verticals.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read

Government on track to achieve lower inflation, says Chief Economic Adviser

IST2 Min(s) Read

How insurance industry is adopting chatbots and conversational messaging

IST4 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Larsen &amp; Toubro (L&amp;T)

Previous Article

Biocon begins clinical trial for Ulcerative Colitis treatment drug

Next Article

Hinduja Global Solutions shares end higher ahead of board meet to mull buyback