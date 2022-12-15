L&T wins 'significant' orders for its hydrocarbon business

L&T Energy Hydrocarbon has secured two prestigious orders for its Asset Management and AdVENT (Advanced Value Engineering and Technology) business verticals.

Buy / Sell Larsen share TRADE

Larsen and Toubro Ltd. (L&T) on Thursday announced that the company’s hydrocarbon business has won two significant orders. The company did not disclose the exact value of the orders but it follows the practice of putting orders worth Rs 1,000-2,500 crore in the ‘significant’ category.

L&T Energy Hydrocarbon has secured two prestigious orders for its Asset Management and AdVENT (Advanced Value Engineering and Technology) business verticals.

L&T Energy Hydrocarbon - Asset Management, a new business vertical for operations and maintenance (O&M) and associated services in the global market, has secured its first integrated O&M contract from Vedanta Ltd., Cairn Oil and Gas division.

This 5-year contract is for integrated O&M of the upstream oil and gas processing facility at Raageshwari Gas Terminal and associated gas well pads and south satellite fields located in Rajasthan.

Further, the L&T Energy Hydrocarbon - AdVENT business vertical has received an order for engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of a hydrogen generation unit from Matheson Tri Gas Inc., a subsidiary of Nippon Sanso Holdings Corp.

The company added that the EPC work of the project will be executed by L&T under a stringent timeline of 30 months.