Larsen & Toubro's hydrocarbon business wins another significant order

L&T Energy Hydrocarbon has bagged Orders from British Gas Exploration and Production India Ltd (BGEPL) and ONGC.
L&T Energy Hydrocarbon, the hydrocarbon business arm of Larsen and Toubro Ltd., has received two significant orders from a subsidiary of Shell Plc Group of Companies, and the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).
The company has received India’s first contract for decommissioning of offshore facilities from the British Gas Exploration and Production India Ltd. (BGEPL), which is a part of Shell Plc Group of Companies.
The scope of work involves engineering, preparation, removal, and transportation of five offshore Wellhead Platforms and associated facilities at the Tapti field, off India’s west coast, which is being operated by the Joint Venture of BGEPL, ONGC, and RIL.
L&T Energy Hydrocarbon has also bagged an order from ONGC for balance works of the Pipeline Replacement Project-VI (PRP-VI). The scope involves laying approximately 42 km of subsea pipelines and associated subsea works across India’s west coast offshore fields of ONGC.
The company classifies those orders ranging between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore as 'significant.'
Citi resumed coverage of L&T on Monday with a buy rating and a price target of Rs 2,465. The brokerage expected the stock to be a beneficiary of capex growth in India as well as its key market of the Middle East.
L&T shares ended at Rs 2,065.05, up 0.11 percent.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
