This non-bank lender is trading at a four-year high having gained nearly 40% this year

Sources within the dealing rooms had told CNBC-TV18 last week that the street is anticipating some senior management changes to take place in the company soon.

Shares of L&T Finance Holdings, the non-bank arm of Larsen & Toubro gained for the second straight day, extending its gains in 2023 to nearly 40 percent. The stock has now gained in seven out of the last eight trading sessions. The stock is trading at the highest level since June 2019.

Gains in today's session for L&T Finance have come on the back of heavy volumes, which are now triple of its 20-day average at this juncture.