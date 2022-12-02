L&T Finance Holdings gains over 13% in 10 sessions to end at a 52-week high

Shares have now risen 15.5 percent on a year-to-date basis.

Shares of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. ended 3.3 percent higher on Friday to end at a fresh 52-week high.

The stock has gained in seven out of the last 10 trading sessions during which it has returned over 13 percent to its shareholders.

Shares have now risen 15.5 percent on a year-to-date basis.

Last month, the company concluded the sale of its mutual fund business L&T AMC to HSBC Asset Management (India) Pvt. Ltd. It has received Rs 3,484 crore ($425 mn) as consideration for the sale and also realised a surplus cash balance of Rs 764 crore in L&T Investment Management Ltd., the asset manager to L&T Mutual Fund (LTIML) pursuant to the definitive documents.

L&T Finance said that it will deploy the proceeds in strengthening the balance sheet, which will help drive growth and innovation in the retail lending businesses, in line with the stated Lakshya 2026 goal of becoming a top-class, digitally enabled, retail finance company.

The non-banking financial company (NBFC) of L&T Group reported a net profit of Rs 382.32 crore in the September quarter which was more than double during the same quarter a year ago.

Shares of L&T Finance Holdings ended 3.3 percent higher at Rs 91.35.