L&T Finance Holdings recommends final dividend of Rs 2 per share for FY23

Retail-focused non-banking lender L&T Finance Holdings Ltd on Thursday said its board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share (face value Rs 10 per share) for the financial year 2022-23.

The dividend, if approved by the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be credited within 30 days from the date of the AGM, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company reported a 46 percent year-on-year jump in consolidated net income to Rs 501 crore for the March 2023 quarter, boosted by better margins as its high-yielding retail book grew at a faster rate.

For the full year, the consolidated net income rose 52 percent to Rs 1,623 crore, as its retail portfolio rose to 75 percent of the total loan book, up from 51 percent a year ago, giving it a better margin.

The margin expansion was also surprising due to cheaper funds, which declined by 4 bps to 7.46 percent for the year. At 7.46 percent, this was the lowest-ever yearly weighted average cost of borrowing at 7.46 percent, down 4 bps compared to FY22, in an environment of rising interest rates, the company said in a statement.

The year also saw the highest annual retail disbursements of Rs 42,065 crore, driven by strong growth across all retail segments, which in turn was an accelerated reduction in wholesale book by 54 percent to Rs 19,840 crore. The bottom line was also helped by better asset quality, which at the gross level stood under 3 percent and at the net level below 1 percent.

Net income from the retail book came in at Rs 1,384 crore, up 87 percent for the year and Rs 472 crore in the reporting quarter, a growth of 20 percent year-on-year. Lower cost of funds had the company booking strong net interest margins at 11.54 percent for FY23 and 11.87 percent for Q4.

Shares of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd ended at Rs 105.80, down by Rs 1.75, or 1.63 percent on the BSE.