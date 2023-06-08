L&T Finance Holdings recommends final dividend of Rs 2 per share for FY23

Shares of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd ended at Rs 105.80, down by Rs 1.75, or 1.63 percent on the BSE.

Retail-focused non-banking lender L&T Finance Holdings Ltd on Thursday said its board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share (face value Rs 10 per share) for the financial year 2022-23.

Live Tv

Loading...

The dividend, if approved by the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be credited within 30 days from the date of the AGM, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company reported a 46 percent year-on-year jump in consolidated net income to Rs 501 crore for the March 2023 quarter, boosted by better margins as its high-yielding retail book grew at a faster rate.