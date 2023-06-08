CNBC TV18
L&T Finance Holdings recommends final dividend of Rs 2 per share for FY23

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jun 8, 2023 4:36:42 PM IST (Published)

Shares of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd ended at Rs 105.80, down by Rs 1.75, or 1.63 percent on the BSE.

Retail-focused non-banking lender L&T Finance Holdings Ltd on Thursday said its board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share (face value Rs 10 per share) for the financial year 2022-23.

The dividend, if approved by the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be credited within 30 days from the date of the AGM, the company said in an exchange filing.
The company reported a 46 percent year-on-year jump in consolidated net income to Rs 501 crore for the March 2023 quarter, boosted by better margins as its high-yielding retail book grew at a faster rate.
X