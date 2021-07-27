L&T ekes out gain despite Q1 miss; What brokerages say

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) shares recovered initial losses to register a mild gain on Tuesday, a day after the engineering and construction major reported a 287 percent jump in net profit for the quarter ended June 30 but missed analysts' estimates.

The infra conglomerate announced its Q1FY22 results on Monday after market hours, posting a net profit of Rs 1,174 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year. A CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted the company to report a profit of Rs 1,590 crore for the April-June period.

The company's total income for the April-June period increased 38 percent to Rs 29,335 crore. Expenses came in at Rs 27,708.08 crore in the quarter ended June 30, as against Rs 21,367.63 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The L&T stock ended 0.41 percent higher at Rs 1,604.35 apiece on BSE, after briefly trading in negative territory in early deals on Tuesday. L&T shares outperformed the 30-scrip S&P BSE Sensex index, which extended losses to a second straight day to end down 273.51 points or 0.52 percent at 52,578.76.

Among the brokerages positive on the stock are Jefferies, Morgan Stanley, Citi, Anand Rathi, Motilal Oswal and ICICI Securities.

Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal has retained a 'buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,853, stating that L&T remains the best play on the capex cycle in India. It said the company is poised for strong earnings growth momentum if and when order inflows gain pace while adding that fundamentals remain fairly strong and macro tailwinds are awaited.

L&T has rightly prioritised its balance sheet strength over growth during the second wave of the pandemic, Motilal Oswal further noted. While this wave brought on similar challenges as last year, the construction activity was allowed to continue, hence, the impact was much lower than that seen in FY21, it added.

Jefferies has a 'buy' call on L&T with a target price of Rs 1,900. The company's Q1 EBITDA was 12 percent below expectations as engineering and construction sales missed estimates by 12 percent. Covid-induced delays including fatalities and local lockdowns impacted execution, the foreign brokerage said.

The company's order flow was up 13 percent as against its FY22 guidance of 13-17 percent. Its prospect pipeline rose 42 percent and the L&T management is optimistic on the outlook, the brokerage added.

Citi has a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,785 apiece. The company posted a solid margin performance and expectedly soft execution, the brokerage said.

Morgan Stanley maintained an 'overweight' rating on the L&T stock with a target price of Rs 1,894. The brokerage said the company's core revenue was a tad weak but its strong margin despite a rise in commodity prices was a big positive. It also said that L&T's IT business also surprised positively.

The company's improving labour availability, strong orderbook, healthy prospect list should drive core earnings, Morgan Stanley added.

Anand Rathi retained a 'buy' rating on the stock, stating that the company's greater public sector exposure augurs well in the present context. "With a robust order book in hand and a sturdy pipeline, revenue assurance is healthy... Valuing the company on a sum-of-parts basis and at a 20x multiple for its core business, we arrive at a target price of Rs 1,932," it said. At the current market price, that indicates an upside potential of 20 percent.

ICICI Securities maintained a 'buy' rating on Larsen & Toubro with a SoTP-based target revised to Rs 1,857 from Rs 1,760 earlier given the company's focus on margins and asset sales.

"We believe both state and central governments will start focusing on investment towards infrastructure and job creation post normalisation of the pandemic situation. The focus on asset sales, especially Nabha Power and Hyderabad Metro, will boost cashflows in the medium to long term," ICICI Securities said.