Larsen and Toubro Construction wins "significant" orders for various businesses

The Buildings and Factories Business has secured an order from Nanavati Max Super Specialty Hospital to construct a state-of-the-art 600-bed super specialty hospital at Vile Parle, Mumbai.

Engineering behemoth Larsen and Toubro on Monday announced that its construction arm has secured significant orders for its power transmission and distribution; and buildings and factories businesses.

The company did not reveal the total cost of the projects, but it classifies orders ranging between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore as significant orders.

The company said that the renewables arm of the Power Transmission and Distribution (PT&D) business has bagged a turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) order to set up a 112.5 MW solar plant in the South-Western part of West Bengal.

The state undertaking, which is implementing this project with financing from a foreign development bank, has awarded this project on an international competitive bidding basis.

The PT&D Business has also bagged an order for the development of power distribution infrastructure under the Revamped Reforms-Linked Distribution Scheme in Uttar Pradesh.

The scope of work in this brownfield project includes turnkey construction of a total of 7.3 lakh square feet in 2 Phases with composite steel structure, finishing, MEP, MGPS, 15 Modular OTs, 3 LINAC bunkers, PTS and related external development works.

Earlier this month, L&T signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Norway-based H2Carrier (H2C) to develop floating green ammonia projects for industrial-scale applications.

Larsen and Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide.

Shares of L&T are trading 0.65 percent lower at Rs 2,235.35.