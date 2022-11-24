Larsen and Toubro's construction arm wins significant order from the Greenko Group

Once completed, the project will be among the largest clean energy projects of its kind in India.
L&T Construction, the civil infrastructure business wing of Engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) behemoth Larsen and Toubro Ltd., has bagged a "significant" order from the leading global renewable energy company Greenko group.
The company defines a "Significant" order as one that has an average value size between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.
The order is for the development of an off-stream pumped storage project in Madhya Pradesh. The project, known as the Gandhisagar Pumped Storage Project (PSP), will be designed to meet a pumped storage capacity of 10,080 MWHr.
The Civil and Hydromechanical works of the pumped storage project will be executed through a consortium led by L&T, under a strict timeline of 30 months.
Once completed, the project will be among the largest clean energy projects of its kind in India.
The Gandhisagar PSP envisages the creation of an upper reservoir near Khemla block village, which is about 75 kilometres from Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh.
The project involves constructing an Upper Dam, Intake Structure with Approach Channel, Steel Lined Buried Penstock/Pressure Shaft, Surface Powerhouse, Draft tube tunnel, Tailrace Outlet Structure, and Tailrace channel.
Shares of Larsen & Toubro ended 1.5 percent higher at Rs 2,056.
