L&T Construction's business unit wins 'large' orders in Saudi Arabia, India

In the Indian market, L&T bagged another contract in the Revamped Reforms-Based and Results-Linked Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) projects with fresh orders from a Gujarat-based power distribution company.

Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen and Toubro Ltd. (L&T) on Monday announced that the power transmission and distribution (PT&D) business of L&T Construction has recently secured large EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) orders in India and overseas.

The company classifies those orders, that have an order value between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore, as "large orders."

The PT&D business has secured two orders in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to establish 380kV overhead power transmission lines connecting prominent cities situated on the Red Sea coast.

“These systems will strengthen projects that involve 400 kilometers of transmission lines to meet the growing demand in these industrial and tourism hubs,” the company said in a press release.

One of the other orders is to design, supply and construct a 380kV substation in the central region of KSA. The substation will be a crucial element to evacuate renewable capacity as part of the Kingdom’s diversification to non-fossil fuel sources in their electricity mix, L&T added in the press release.

“The scope of work involves modernization and development of distribution infrastructure in three districts of Gujarat’s southern region. The projects are expected to usher in a more efficient and resilient distribution network in these districts including that in AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) towns,” L&T said.