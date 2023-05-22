L&T Construction's business unit wins 'large' orders in Saudi Arabia, India

In the Indian market, L&T bagged another contract in the Revamped Reforms-Based and Results-Linked Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) projects with fresh orders from a Gujarat-based power distribution company.

Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen and Toubro Ltd. (L&T) on Monday announced that the power transmission and distribution (PT&D) business of L&T Construction has recently secured large EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) orders in India and overseas.

The company classifies those orders, that have an order value between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore, as "large orders."