Capex growth in India, Middle East to boost Larsen and Toubro's prospects, says Citi

The price target implies a potential upside of 20 percent from Friday's closing levels.

Citi resumed coverage of Engineering & Construction Conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) with a buy rating and a price target of Rs 2,465.

The brokerage has rated L&T as one of its top picks within its coverage universe. It expects the stock to be a beneficiary of capex growth in India as well as its key market of the middle east.

Citi has highlighted some key focus areas of L&T in the medium-term, which include a focus on new high-tech manufacturing, improving its Return on Equity (RoE) on a consolidated basis, returning capital to shareholders, and focus on ESG, all of which bodes well for the medium-term, according to the brokerage.

When it comes to challenges, the brokerage does not expect the company to meet its 30 basis points expansion in EBITDA margin guidance for the current financial year.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18 earlier this month, L&T Group CFO R Shankar Raman also highlighted that it will be tough to meet the 9.5 percent margin guidance for the full year. He said that the company did not expect the supply chain to remain broken and the Russia-Ukraine war to continue the way it has.

However, Citi highlighted that the stabilisation of commodity prices will be beneficial for L&T's margin in the financial years 2024 and 2025.

Given the capex prospects of the future, Citi finds L&T's current valuations to be reasonable.