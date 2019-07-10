Market
Looking to invest in consumption-related stocks? Here are Edelweiss' top picks
Updated : July 10, 2019 09:35 AM IST
Consumer demand will pick up from H2FY20 once payouts under direct transfer schemes start reaching a wider beneficiary base as well as rural demand uptick riding a normal monsoon, said Edelweiss in its research note.
The brokerage further continued by saying, “In light of tepid demand scenario, weak consumer sentiments and other transient macro parameters, we expect Britannia and Marico to report strongest YoY volume growth."
Edelweiss expects the consumer staples’ volumes’ to perk up in H2FY20 led by the NDA government stimuli, extension of PM-Kisan schemes, improved momentum from government expenditure and likelihood of a better monsoon.
