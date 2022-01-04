Looking to buy new-age co stocks? What Envision Capital's Nilesh Shah suggests

2021 has been one of the most remarkable years for the primary market with a slew of new-age companies like Zomato, Paytm, Latent View and more taking to Dalal Street. But is this a good time to invest in the stocks of new-age companies?

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, Nilesh Shah, Managing Director of Envision Capital, revealed he remains positive on new-age businesses but advised investors to wait for a "weak phase" before buying into the emerging space.

New-age businesses will define the future for us... These are businesses for real; these are businesses that have created the right to win. Some of these businesses are going to define the decade ahead for us. In a way, one needs to be very constructive of these businesses on their medium- to long-term potential," he said.

Shah "wouldn't be surprised if these (new-age business stocks) correct by another 10-15 percent and probably come closer towards their IPO price".

"At that point of time, they may present a good long-term value," he asserted.

Here's how some of the new-age company debutants have fared on Dalal Street in the recent past:

Company Issue price LTP (intraday Jan 4) Listing price NSE Listing price vs issue price (%) LTP vs issue price (%) IPO subscription (No. of times) Paytm (One97) 2,150 1,322 1,950 -9.3 -38.5 1.9 RateGain Travel 425 376.5 360 -15.3 -11.4 17.4 CarTrade Tech 1,618 843.9 1,599.8 -1.1 -47.8 20.3 Fino Payments Bank 577 385 544.35 -5.7 -33.3 2 Easy Trip Planners 187 544.05 212.25 13.5 190.9 159.3 PB Fintech 980 969.3 1,150 17.3 -1.1 16.6 MapmyIndia 1,033 1,793.8 1,565 51.5 73.6 154.7 Nazara Technologies 1,101 2,423.05 1,990 80.7 120.1 175.5 Zomato 76 138.2 116 52.6 81.8 38.3 FSN Ecommerce (Nykaa) 1,125 2,123 2018 79.4 88.7 81.8 Latent View Analytics 197 548 512.2 160 178.2 326.5

Shah believes one needs to wait for a while for "some kind of an interval or interruption to price momentum" since their IPOs. He thinks it is best to wait for "that weak moment, that weak phase" when some of these companies "may report a weak quarter or the market itself may give you the opportunity to buy", he elaborated.

Shah, who holds a positive view on new-age businesses, says at some point in time one has to be constructive and have them as part of a long-term portfolio. Shah says it will "probably be a huge mistake to completely avoid" these stocks.

The current price may well be a bit on the higher side from one's comfort zone, but there may be further corrections creating opportunities for investors, he said.

ALSO READ: What Shankar Sharma thinks new-age cos will have to do