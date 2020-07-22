Looking for safe investments? These stocks gave over 10% dividend yield in FY20

High dividend stocks have always been considered as a safe investment opportunity by market experts. Especially in uncertain times like these when markets are volatile, swinging between gains and losses over developments relating to coronavirus pandemic.

History suggests that dividend-paying stocks are less volatile in times of uncertainty or steep corrections. While selecting such stocks investors should look for stability along with its ability to generate cash flows to pay dividends, say experts.

In a recent report, HDFC Securities has given a list of stocks that have provided the best dividend yields in FY20.

NLC India tops the list with the dividend yield at 15.7 percent followed by Welspun Corp at 12.8 percent, Indiabulls Housing at 12.3 percent, PFC at 11.7 percent, PTC India at 11.4 percent, Oi India at 11.4 percent, and REC at 10.7 percent.

Other companies like SJVN, Coal India, HUDCO, Sonata Software, NHPC, Engineers India, Gujarat Pipavav, ONGC, Powergrid, GAIL, NMDC have also given dividend yield of over 5 percent in FY20.

In a recent report, brokerage house ICICI Securities also recommended investors buying a mix of high-quality defensives, high dividend yield stocks with stable business, well-capitalised balance sheets, and value-creating profiles in the past and stocks with improving outlook.