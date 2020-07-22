  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Looking for safe investments? These stocks gave over 10% dividend yield in FY20

Updated : July 22, 2020 01:35 PM IST

NLC India tops the list with the dividend yield at 15.7 percent followed by Welspun Corp at 12.8 percent
ICICI Securities also recommended investors buying a mix of high-quality defensives, high dividend yield stocks
Dividends are distributed by companies out of their profit after tax.
Looking for safe investments? These stocks gave over 10% dividend yield in FY20

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

HUL's shares slip over 3% post June quarter earnings as brokerages take cautious view

HUL's shares slip over 3% post June quarter earnings as brokerages take cautious view

Bajaj Auto Q1FY21: Net profit falls 53% and revenue declines 60% on lower sales volumes

Bajaj Auto Q1FY21: Net profit falls 53% and revenue declines 60% on lower sales volumes

IndiaMART InterMESH shares rally over 14% as Q1FY21 net profit doubles

IndiaMART InterMESH shares rally over 14% as Q1FY21 net profit doubles

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement